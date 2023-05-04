Manav Rachana Online Offers ACCA Accredited BCom Programme In Accounting And Finance

A BCom programme accredited by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is being offered by Manav Rachna Online for students who are looking out for an opportunity to start their career in accounting and finance, entrepreneurship, business law, economics, and management information systems Students enrolling in BCom (Hons) programme with ACCA courses will complete 13 ACCA papers as part of the curriculum, 9 of which are exempt from the program’s knowledge and skill modules. Therefore, a student is only required to complete the ACCA Four Professional Level papers from their second academic year.

The goal of the BCom curriculum offered through the ACCA is to equip students with the skills necessary to close the supply-demand gap in the accounting and commercial sectors. It promotes student entrepreneurship and has been developed and taught by qualified professionals in accounting. The curriculum moulds students’ managerial and leadership skills while broadening their range of potential career paths, which may include those as auditors, tax consultants, financial advisors, business consultants, subject matter experts, and others on the international level.

In addition to their standard BCom subjects, students pursuing a BCom (Hons) with ACCA have the opportunity to study all the topics necessary for commerce and business, including accounting, taxation, marketing, management, reporting, legislation, and government compliance.

In a statement about the programme, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Srivastava, MD, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions and Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS, said, “We are delighted to offer ACCA-accredited Online B.Com Program designed to provide students with the modern knowledge and skills they need to excel in accounting and finance. The accreditation by ACCA ensures that our program meets the highest standards of excellence in the field."

The programme is open to students who have completed their class 12 and are passionate about a career in accounting or finance. The three-year programme covers subjects like auditing and taxation, accounting and finance, entrepreneurship, and innovation and business analytics. The adaptability of live sessions and comprehensive course materials provide a beneficial learning experience for both working professionals and distance learners.

