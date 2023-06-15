Manipur Class 10 HSLC Result 2023 Declared At manresults.nic.in, How To Check

The Manipur HSLC 2023 result has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) as of today, June 15. Students who attended the Manipur board Class 10 examinations in 2023 can now access their HSLC result 2023 on the board’s official website, manresults.nic.in.

In order to get their BOSEM Class 10 results 2023, students must enter their roll number on the Manipur Board result portal. The Class 10 online results will be provisional, and the HSLC students will be able to obtain their official marksheets from their respective schools/ educational institutions.

The Manipur board exams for Class 10 this year began on March 16 and concluded on April 3. The examination was attended by 38,127 students, comprising 8130 from government schools, 1520 from aided schools, and 28,477 from private schools. In order to pass the Manipur Board Class 10 test, students must receive at least 33 per cent overall and in each of their individual subjects.

Manipur HSLC result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit manresults.nic.in to access the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur’s official website.

Step 2: Select “High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2023" from the list of links.

Step 3: After entering the roll number on the result portal, click on the “Submit" button.

Step 4: The Manipur HSLC 2023 result will show up on the screen.

Step 5: For reference in the future, download the Manipur Board Class 10 result 2023.