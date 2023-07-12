Manipur Violence: CPI(M) Leader Rahim Seeks Transfer of Students from Manipur University to Central Varsities

CPI(M) leader A A Rahim on Tuesday sought the Union government’s intervention to transfer students of Manipur University, who have been affected by the violence in the northeastern state, to other Central varsities to complete their studies. In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Rajya Sabha member said students of Manipur University were currently enduring harrowing experiences as a result of the demands for document verification based on ethnic affiliations by radical groups within the university campus and hostels.

“These demands have instilled fear, anxiety, and a sense of discrimination among the students. What is more concerning is the targeted destruction inflicted upon the students and their belongings. Mobs comprising these radical groups have looted or burned almost all the hostel rooms at Manipur University, specifically targeting items belonging to the tribal community," Rahim said.