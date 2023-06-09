Manipur Violence: Free Admission to Displaced Students in Govt Schools | Details Here

The Manipur government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on Friday, announced a landmark move to provide free admission to government schools for students affected by the recent violence. The initiative aims to support and facilitate the education of displaced students, ensuring a smooth transition to new schools.

According to the notification, the concerned Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) will identify a Nodal Officer for each relief camp. This Nodal Officer will be responsible for assisting in the admission process of affected students to the nearest feasible school in their area.

In a further step to streamline the transition process, the government has decided to waive the requirement of prior permission from the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) for students seeking to change schools due to the violence. This move aims to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and allow affected students to switch schools smoothly.

Additionally, the government has waived the fees that are typically charged for updating registration with BOSEM/COHSEM in cases where students choose to switch schools.