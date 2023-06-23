Masters’ Union Launches Professional Education Programme For Content Creators

Masters’ Union has launched India’s and the world’s first-ever formal education programme for content creators. Recognising a lack of professional training the programme seeks to bridge the education gap in the rapidly expanding $104 billion Creator Economy and provide aspiring content creators with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in this dynamic industry.

The Masters’ Union 4-month programme is curated by experts who have experience in the fields of content creation, digital marketing, branding, and storytelling. The intensive programme will be delivered by some of the successful content creators and strategists. Students will gain a thorough understanding of content strategy, audience engagement, monetization models, intellectual property rights, and the ethical aspects of content creation through a combination of theoretical knowledge and practical training.

Students will also have access to cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art facilities to hone their creative skills and gain hands-on experience in a professional setting. Renowned creators like Sumit Singh and Raj Shamani will provide mentorship through workshops, sharing invaluable insights and inspiration. The programme offers aspiring content creators, equipping them with the tools and strategies necessary to succeed as entrepreneurial creators. The curriculum is diverse, covering a wide range of content formats such as video production, editing, blogging, social media management, influencer marketing, and more.

Understanding algorithms on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn is crucial, and the programme will provide participants with deep insights and effective strategies to maximise reach and engagement. The top three participants would have the opportunity to secure grants up to INR 10 lakh, providing financial support for further channel development and exceptional content creation.

The creator economy has grown at an exponential rate in recent years, transforming how people interact with content and monetize their skills. The overall creator economy market size is anticipated to be around $104.2 billion, and the global influencer market is worth an estimated $16.4 billion. The influencer marketing industry in India was worth more than $146 million in 2022. Over the next five years, it was expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25%.

The industry is providing content creators with opportunities to earn salaries on par with those of MBAs, data scientists, doctors, and other highly skilled individuals. According to HypeAuditor, influencers earn an average of $2,970 (approximately Rs 2.44 lakhs) per month from their Instagram account. This varies significantly depending on the number of followers; micro-influencers earn $1,420 (approximately Rs 1.17 lakhs) per month, while mega-influencers earn $15,356 (approximately Rs 12 lakhs) per month. With over 207 million content creators worldwide and full-time creators utilising an average of 3.4 channels for audience engagement, the demand for comprehensive education in content creation and entrepreneurship is evident.

Despite the growth of the Creator Economy and ‘Creator-preneurship’ emerging as one of the most popular skills and professions, there has been a notable lack of professional education programmes tailored specifically to content creators. Recognising this critical gap, Masters’ Union has taken the necessary step of providing aspiring content creators with the tools they need to succeed in this competitive environment.