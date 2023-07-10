Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

The 21-year-old, who was studying at a state-run medical college, was allegedly depressed and receiving therapy for it before he took his life

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 14:30 IST

Hyderabad, India

He was undergoing treatment for depression for the past few years but had ”stopped” taking medicines for the last two months (Representative Image)
An MBBS second-year student allegedly died by suicide at his house here on Sunday, police said.The 21-year-old, studying at a state-run medical college here was reportedly under depression. He was undergoing treatment for it for the past few years but had "stopped" taking medicines for the last two months, they said.

When his family members were away, he allegedly took the extreme step by causing injuries to his thigh using a razor blade, a police official said.

His family members after returning to the house informed the police about the incident, the official said.

    • A case was registered at Jagadgirigutta police station.

    If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

