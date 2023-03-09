MCC Cancels 99.3% NEET Scorer's Admission for Claiming Dual Nativity

Taking action against the 21-year-old MBBS student from Kerala who obtained admission in Puducherry’s prestigious Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) by claiming dual nativity has now cancelled his admission. The order to cancel the seat has been given by the Medical Counseling Committee of the Central Directorate General of Health Services to the Director of JIPEMR Institute.

There is a rule that no student can claim to be a native of more than one state in one academic year while applying for admission in a medical college.

Khalid scored 99.30 percentile in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year and got admission in JIPMER under the domicile quota, but his admission was challenged by another medical student, 18-year-old Saminathan S. Now Khalid’s admission has been as the court noted that he had availed the benefit of dual nativity- both as a native of Puducherry and Kerala and the seat has been given to Saminathan.

MCC clearly said, Khalid got the seat by breaking the rules, that’s why his seat was cancelled. The seat has been asked to be given to Saminathan. But the work of filling the vacant seat will be looked after by the Medical Council Committee.

Petitioner Saminathan, who secured a seat in the Karaikal campus of JIPMER, which is considered secondary to the Puducherry centre, demanded that Khalid’s admission be cancelled because he misled the authorities by filing a false affidavit. Though Khalid denied any wrongdoing, the report submitted by the DME confirmed that he had claimed nativity in Kerala as well in the 2022-23 academic session.

