Medical Students Protest in HP's Hamirpur Against Conduct of National Exit Test at 'Short Notice'

The protesting students of the 2019 batch said it was "a gross violation” of Section 49 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:19 IST

Hamirpur, India

Several students of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh staged a protest on Saturday against the decision to hold the National Exit Test (NExT) at “such short notice."

The National Medical Commission has announced that the test for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students will be held next year in two phases — NExT Step 1 and NExt Step 2. These will be tentatively held in May and November.

In a statement issued here, a spokesman for the agitating students said that competing for a national-level examination that too at such short notice while maintaining college attendance and taking classes “is unjust and we all stand together against the decision".

The protesting students of the 2019 batch said it was “a gross violation" of Section 49 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

According to Section 49, “any student who was studying for a degree, diploma or certificate in any medical institution immediately before the commencement of this Act shall continue to study and complete his course for such degree, diploma or certificate."

“The institution shall continue to provide instructions and examinations for such students in accordance with the syllabus and studies as existed before such commencement and such student shall be deemed to have completed his course of study under this Act and shall be awarded degree, diploma or certificate under this Act," it stated.

    • The students said their protest was part of a nationwide agitation being held between July 1 and 7. They said another protest will be organised in Hamirpur on July 3.

    According to the NMC Act, the National Exit Test will serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sukanya Nandy

    first published: July 03, 2023, 10:52 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 13:19 IST
