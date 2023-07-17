Meet 1st Woman IPS And IAS And Why July 17 Is An Important Date For Them

We all know that UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack. Both men and women appear for the exams. But did you know that initially, women were not considered eligible to take civil services exams, including administrative and police services? However, in 1948, women got the right to appear for the exams.

And on July 17, 1948, history was created when women were first allowed to appear for examinations for all public services, including the Administrative Service (IAS) and the Police Service (IPS). Today, let’s take a look at the first female IAS and IPS officer.

Anna Rajam Malhotra became the first Indian woman to join the IAS after the new law came into force in the country. She is from the Maharashtra cadre and was a 1951 batch IAS officer. She was the granddaughter of Malayalam author Pailo Paul. Anna was born and brought up in Calicut and finished her intermediate at Providence Women’s College. She completed her master’s degree in English literature at the University of Madras in 1949. Later, she got married to RN Malhotra, her batchmate.