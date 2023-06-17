Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Meet Afreed Afroz: 21-year-old Who Topped NDA And Won President's Gold Medal

Afroz completed his studies at RIMC, Dehradun, till Class 12 and later, he cracked the NDA entrance examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

June 17, 2023

Afroz studied at Army Public School in Patiala.
Afreed Afroz, a 21-year-old boy, emerged as the topper of the 144th batch of cadets who recently passed out of National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, Pune. He has also won the President’s Gold Medal for this accomplishment. Additionally, he has also got the award for the Best Air Force Cadet.

Afroz is the son of Dr Mohhamad Habib, a former Punjab University Professor. He was born and brought up in Patiala. Afroz did his initial schooling from Class 1 to 6 at St Mary’s School, Sanaur in Patiala. He was admitted to Army Public School when he was in Class 7. That was the time when he developed a passion to join the Indian Army and serve the county. Later, he learned about Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, which helps students to prepare for NDA.

After that, he got admitted to RIMC where he acquired leadership skills that are expected of an Army officer. RIMC is known for its quality and a lot of students who study here also go to the NDA. Afroz completed his studies at RIMC till Class 12 and later, he cracked the NDA entrance examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

Professor Habib, the former Head of the Department of Religious Studies at Punjab University, was a proud father on June 1, to see his son at the 144th NDA passing out parade. He was present at the ceremony when his son Afreed was honoured. Talking to reporters, he mentioned that it was all his son’s hard work and dedication that led him to his success. Professor Habib said, “I have no words to describe how proud I felt when my son was awarded the President’s Gold Medal during the passing out parade. He was born and brought up in Patiala as we used to live on the premises of the university campus."

    • In an interview, Afreed Afroz said that he was always fascinated with air force fighter jets, and that’s what made him choose to be an air force cadet. He also mentioned that his parents have always been his biggest support system as they never stopped him from doing anything. They have always told him to follow his dreams, he added.

    Afroz now would be moving to the Indian Air Force Academy, Hyderabad to complete his training.

    first published: June 17, 2023, 16:06 IST
