Meet Akanksha Gupta, Who Secured All India Rank 4 In UP PCS 2022 Exam

Civil Services exams are always difficult to crack. To secure a good rank, one must deem everything around them as white noise and focus on their syllabus. These exams require a candidate to sacrifice not only their precious time in their 20s but also the luxury, comfort and joy that many around the experience. However, once they have cleared the exam, life smiles and gives them a chance to enjoy everything they had sacrificed. Akanksha Gupta from Dehradun, Uttarakhand is one candidate whose sacrifices bore fruit and she secured 4th rank in the UP PCS 2022 Mains examination.

Akanksha had been trying to crack the exam for six years. While she was focused and determined during her previous attempts too, her results never turned out to be as good as she expected. However, she did not give up and continued to attempt the exam again and again. Finally, her sixth attempt was a successful one.

Advertisement

Coaching classes are popular in the North for candidates who wish to crack these exams. However, Akanksha never joined one. Neither did she ever think of joining one online. She revealed that she had seen so many ups and downs in the past six years that she also believed luck was a factor in play. She says that her second-last attempt was a surprising one. She thought she had done well in the exam and expected a rank but when the results came out, she was shocked to know that she hadn’t cleared it.

Akanksha started her preparation for the Civil Services exam in 2018. Her first three attempts were failures. Then in 2021, when she attempted the paper for the fourth time, she cleared both mains and prelims. However, she was disqualified in the interview round due to not having great scores in one of the subject papers of Mains. Before the successful attempt, she had passed her prelims twice and passed mains twice.

Akanksha Gupta completed her B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from DIT Dehradun in 2017 and started preparing for the Civil Services exam the next year. She has also given the mains of Uttarakhand PCS 2022 but the results of the exam aren’t out yet.

Read all the Latest Education News here