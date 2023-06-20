Meet Anshu Priya, An MBBS Graduate Who Cracked UPSC With AIR 16 On Her Third Attempt

Millions of UPSC aspirants in India are currently dedicating a considerable amount of time and effort to prepare for one of the country’s most challenging exams. The achievements of successful candidates from previous years serve as a source of inspiration for these aspirants, motivating them to study even harder.

Seeking guidance from top performers is a common practice among applicants, as they strive to enhance their exam preparation. This is the story of Anshu Priya, an MBBS graduate, who embarked on a steady climb towards success and achieved her goal through unwavering determination.

Anshu Priya, a native of Munger district in Bihar, had previously completed her MBBS degree. Her father is a professor, and her family has a strong background in education, with both grandparents being teachers.

Advertisement

Anshu Priya completed her high school education at Notre Dame Academy Munger before joining AIIMS Patna to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree. Following her studies, she worked as a resident physician at AIIMS Patna.

After obtaining her degree, Anshu Priya worked in various hospitals and healthcare institutions. It was during her MBBS studies that she decided to pursue the UPSC exam, but failed in her first two attempts. In 2019, she couldn’t clear the preliminary round, which is the initial stage of the UPSC exam. Similarly, her second attempt also ended in disappointment.

During various interviews, Anshu Priya revealed that she found her inspiration to become an IAS officer while pursuing her MBBS degree. Witnessing the lack of awareness about critical illnesses and the absence of a robust healthcare system, she recognized that effecting substantial change from the grassroots level would require more than being a doctor.