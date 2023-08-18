Meet APPSC AIR 1 Bhanusree Lakshmi Who Now Aims To Ace UPSC CSE

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the final results yesterday. Bhanushree Lakshmi Annapurna Pratyusha has secured the first rank followed by Bhumi Reddy Bhavani, Kambalakunta Lakshmi Prasanna, K. Praveen Kumar Reddy, and Bhanuprakash Reddy. The first ranker Bhanushree Lakshmi Annapurna Pratyusha has completed her education from Delhi University in Economics Hons. Despite securing the best rank, Bhanushree aims to ace UPSC CSE.

She has already cleared this years UPSC CSE Prelims round and is now preparing for Mains. Being an only child of her parents, Bhanushree has the responsibility for her parents. Her parents in this entire journey supported. Sharing about her family background, the ranker said that, she belongs to Kalla Mandal area in West Godavari district. Her father is a government school teacher and mother a housemaker.

Bhanushree Lakshmi Annapurna Pratyusha was a brillant student from her school days. She topped in her district in class 10th by scoring the highest score which no student could match. Getting her dream job as a deputy collector is a dream come true moment not only for Bhanushree but for her family as well but she aims to crack UPSC.