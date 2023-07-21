Meet Arnav Wasan, Who Scored 799/800 in CUET UG 2023 by Studying From YouTube

Hailing from Delhi, Arnav Wasan prepared for CUET UG 2023 through self-study and a little help from online resources. Without enrolling in any coaching institute, this 17-year-old boy scored 799.65 out of 800 in the college entrance examination. Arnav now wants to secure a seat in Delhi University’s prestigious college, Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC). For his CUET preparation journey, he says he took help from online resources and YouTube.

Arnav who wants to pursue B.Com Honors said, “I thoroughly read the NCERT, re-read my class 12th CBSE notes, gave mock tests which were present online, and took help from some CUET UG channels on YouTube." Arnav scored 100 percentile in English, Accountancy, Business Studies, and Economics in CUET UG 2023. While in Mathematics and General Studies, he scored 99 and 98 percentile respectively.

Arnav further informed News18 that he had to practice English a lot as there was no fixed syllabus for the subject in the college entrance exam. “I tried to put in lots of effort in English from the start and watched several YouTube videos on the same to brush up my basics, improved vocabulary, idioms, phrases, and grammar skills that can be asked in the CUET UG. Direct indirect, reported speech, passive and active voices remained my key focus," said Arnav.

Arnav Wasan completed his schooling at Springdales School with a score of 95 per cent in the CBSE Class 12th board examination. Being from a Commerce background, Arnav claimed that he was comfortable with Math as one of the subjects in CUET UG. “I studied Math only the last day and my math is pretty strong so I revised the whole concepts and practiced only MCQ-based questions," said Arnav adding that he was confident on the day of the Math examination. Sharing a lesson for future CUET UG candidates for subjects like Math he said, “The only solution and key to success for Math is practice."