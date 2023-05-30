Meet Ayushi Jain, The Daughter Of A Grocery Trader, Now An IAS Officer

We all are familiar with the saying, where there is a will, there is a way. UPSC aspirant Ayushi Jain is a living example of this. Coming from a small town in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, she has managed to crack this prestigious examination not once, but twice. There is not much awareness regarding the UPSC examination either in her family, or neighbourhood, and despite that she managed to clear the exam.

Ever since the release of the UPSC results in 2022, several motivational stories have come into the limelight. Many candidates aspire to become an IAS officer even after bagging posts such as IPS, and IRS. The same is the case with Ayushi Jain, who prepared for UPSC while she was training as an IPS.

Preparation for police training

It might also be surprising to know that Ayushi Jain’s father Ajit Kumar Jain is a grocery trader, while her mother Hansa Jain is a homemaker. She has been an extremely good student ever since childhood. After completing her 10th from the Kamla Saklecha School of Bhanpura, she went to Kota for 11th-12th. Later on, Ayushi Jain got a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Jabalpur.

Became IAS in 4 attempts

Ayushi Jain self-studied for the UPSC exam for 4 years. She ended up becoming an IPS officer after 3 attempts and two interviews. However, she always wished to become an IAS officer. During her training in police service in Hyderabad, she continued her preparation for the civil service examination. Finally, her hard work paid off as she became an IAS officer after the UPSC Result 2022.