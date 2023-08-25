Meet Bharat Kumar, Son of Security Guard Who Aided In ISRO's Project Chandrayaan 3

India has become the first country in the world to ever land in Moon’s South Pole. Countries across the world are congratulating India and ISRO. The contribution and knowledge of ISRO has remained the bedrock to make Chandrayaan 3 a success story. Amid all the experts and scientists, meet Bharat Kumar, a native of Chhattisgarh who is said to the youngest team member in the project.

Although many people may not be familiar with his name, his path has been nothing short of phenomenal. Bharat Kumar was raised in a low-income home; his mother ran a tiny tea shop and his father was a bank security guard. Aaraynsh, a user with a verified handle on the microblogging application X (previously Twitter), revealed the tale of his rise that made him close to ISRO and Chandrayaan 3.

Bharat Kumar’s perseverance shone at Kendriya Vidyalaya Charouda, where his educational route led him. He proceeded in his education despite his limited financial resources. In order to show its support, the school waived his expenses for the ninth class. His determination paid off, as he excelled in the 12th class and subsequently secured admission at IIT Dhanbad.

