Anshuman Raj was born in a small village in Bihar’s Buxar district. He didn’t have the resources to prepare for the UPSC exam. According to the report published in News 18 Hindi, Anshuman only relied on self-study and managed to crack the UPSC exam on the first attempt. But he wanted more. According to his rank, Anshuman was first appointed to the Indian Revenue Service. Despite getting this job, he kept working hard and was appointed to the Indian Administrative Service with a better rank later in his career. Keep reading this space to know more about Anshuman who belongs to a middle-class family.

According to the report, Anshuman completed his class 10 education at Navodaya Vidyalaya in his village. He completed his further education at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ranchi. Reportedly, Anshuman always aspired to become a civil servant and cracked the UPSC exam on the first attempt. However, he had to contend with the post of IRS officer considering his rank. Despite this, Anshuman was not disheartened and wanted to be an IAS officer. He decided to attempt the UPSC exams again to achieve this objective. However, he couldn’t qualify with a good rank to get the post of an IAS officer.

In the fourth attempt in 2019, Anshuman managed to clear the UPSC exams with an All-India Rank of 107. He talked about his phenomenal win in an interview with News 18 Hindi. Anshuman feels that it doesn’t matter whether the UPSC aspirant belongs to — a village or city. Anshuman said that he has also prepared for the exam by living in a village. A good internet connection proved helpful for him in the exam. According to him, anyone can qualify for the exams when they prepare for them with proper strategy and hard work. In an interview with Guide IAS channel Anshuman also gave the credit for his success to his mother. He told the channel that his mother used to fulfil the requirements of their house through her beauty parlour business.

