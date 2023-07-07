Meet CA Ravi Bhavnani, Son Of A Vegetable Seller, Who Cleared The Exam On First Attempt

Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Every year, a large number of candidates apply for this exam, but barely 1% of them clear it.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 13:06 IST

Delhi, India

Ravi Bhavnani became an inspiration to many looking forward to taking the exam next.

Success is often said to be independent of external factors, and Ravi Bhavnani has exemplified this notion most fittingly. Despite facing numerous challenges, he dedicated himself to studying diligently and successfully passed the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on his first attempt. Every year, countless candidates apply for this exam, but only a small percentage, around 1%, manage to pass. Many aspirants spend significant amounts of money on coaching and endure multiple attempts before achieving success. However, Ravi Bhavnani has become an inspiration by accomplishing this feat without any coaching.

Hailing from the Churu district of Rajasthan, Ravi comes from a low-income family. His father operates a vegetable business at the local market, and the family faces financial constraints. Nevertheless, since Ravi’s successful CA exam result, their home has been filled with congratulations. Ravi’s achievement has generated an atmosphere of celebration, and the entire city takes pride in his accomplishment.

Ravi attributes his success to a combination of hard work and smart studying strategies. He dedicated 8 to 10 hours each day to rigorous studying, which ultimately led to his success on the first attempt. Ravi reveals that he faced a personal tragedy when his mother passed away in 2016, during his 11th grade. Despite the emotional setback, his sister and father provided support, and he immediately embarked on his CA exam preparation after completing high school. Remarkably, he became a Chartered Accountant without the need for multiple attempts.

    • One of the most challenging aspects for Ravi during his preparation was the language barrier. Having studied up to the 12th grade in Hindi, he had to take the CA exam in English. Despite this hurdle, he continued his education while simultaneously assisting his father in their shop.

    Ravi’s incredible journey and success story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring students. He has proved that with determination, hard work, and strategic studying, one can overcome adverse circumstances and achieve remarkable feats. Ravi’s accomplishment not only brings pride to his family but also instils hope and motivation within the community. He stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and self-belief, demonstrating that success can be attained against all odds.

