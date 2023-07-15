Meet Engineer-urned-onk Amogh Lila Das Who Is Banned By Iskcon For A Month

Spiritual leader and preacher Amogh Lila Das is in the news after he was banned by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) for a month recently. The ban was imposed after a video of him went viral criticising two of the biggest and most popular Bengali spiritual leaders of the 19th century, Ramkrishna Paramhansa and his disciple Swami Vivekananda.

Amogh Lila Das had disregarded Ramakrishna Paramhansa’s teaching of “there are as many routes as there are opinions" and condemned Swami Vivekananda for “eating fish", which fuelled outrage among their followers. With people taking a keen interest in Amogh Lila Das after the news of his ban from ISKCON, let us delve deeper into his transformation from an engineer to a spiritual guru.

The real name of Amogh Lila Das is Ashish Arora. He was an engineer by profession before becoming a monk. He joined ISKCON at the age of 29 and has been with the organisation for 12 years. He currently serves as the Vice President of the Dwarka chapter of ISKCON.

Ashish Arora was born in Lucknow to a Punjabi family. He’s presently residing in Delhi. After graduating from Delhi College of Engineering in 2004 with a degree in software engineering, he began working for a multinational company with headquarters in the United States. In 2010, he left his corporate job and, after adopting celibacy, joined ISKCON at the age of 29.