Meet Garima Sharma and Shilpa Saxena, The Civil Servants At 51 And 43

Two women from Rajasthan, Garima Sharma and Shilpa Saxena, have proved that there’s no right or wrong age for success. They resumed their education and appeared for exams at an age when most people think about retirement and comfort. Garima Sharma had become a Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at the age of 51, while Shilpa Saxena cleared the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) exam at 43, inspiring people throughout the country and making their families proud. They have proven that people with firm determination and a clear vision will find their way to success. Let’s look at the success stories of both these achievers.

Garima Sharma Success Story

Garima Sharma accomplished an incredible feat by becoming an officer at the age of 51. She worked as a teacher in various schools across Jaipur. Her husband had always been very supportive of her career and wanted her to prepare for a government job. Sadly, he passed away after battling a serious illness for two years.

After the demise of her husband, Garima’s determination became stronger, and she started preparing for competitive examinations in 2015. In 2016, she cleared the school lecturer, college lecturer, and Rajasthan Administrative Services examination – 2016. Initially, she became a Tehsildar.

In 2018, she appeared again for the RAS examination and received age relaxation under the widow category. Then, finally, in 2021, she became the SDM of Bagoda, Rajasthan.

Shilpa Saxena Success Story