Receiving a job offer from Google is like a dream come true for many especially with engineering background. But do you know some non- engineering graduates can also land up getting job in Google. But how? News18 has a success story where Harshal Juikar, a student of MIT-World Peace University has secured a 50+ Lakhs per annum pay package at Google.

What sets this achievement apart is that Harshal is a non-engineering graduate who pursued an M. Sc. in Blockchain Technology, defying conventional career routes to pursue his passion. What completed Harshal’s dream was to pursue some unconventional courses like like Blockchain Technology that are rewarded by some of the biggest tech giants in country like Google. Sharing his experience, Harshal Juikar commented, “I dared to pursue my passion, and the journey was filled with challenges and doubts. But staying true to myself and embracing the unconventional path led me to success beyond my imagination."