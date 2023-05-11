Meet IAS Ankita Choudhary, A Small Town Girl Who Got 14th Rank In UPSC

IAS Ankita Choudhary is an inspiration to every girl who wants to achieve their dreams. Ankita, a resident of a small town in Rohtak district in Haryana, overcame all the difficult phases in her life and accomplished her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

There is a huge difference between the struggles of a village and a city’s people. In a village, there is a problem of scarce resources like a good education and a good training centre that can provide you with proper guidance to crack one of the toughest exams in the country, UPSC. But if someone is determined to work on their dreams, then someday they achieve it, no matter what. The story of IAS Ankita Choudhary is somewhat similar.

IAS Ankita Choudhary is a resident of Meham in Rohtak. She belongs to a simple, lower-middle-class family. Her father Satyavan works as an accountant in a sugar mill and her mother is a housewife. Ankita completed her higher education at Indus Public School, Rohtak. She was very studious since childhood and always wanted to be independent and stand on her own feet.

After completing her intermediate from Rohtak’s school, Ankita did her graduation in Chemistry from Hindu College, Delhi. At the same time, she decided to prepare for Civil Services (UPSC exam). But she was finding it difficult to balance her preparation with her studies. So after finishing her master’s from IIT Delhi, she dedicated herself to UPSC preparation.

Ankita gave her first attempt at the Civil Services exam in 2017 but unfortunately, she was not successful. Then, after taking lessons from her mistakes, she started preparing for a government job. Meanwhile, she met with a very unfortunate incident in her family. Ankita lost her mother in an accident and she got completely devastated by this incident. At this point, her father became a motivation for her. He encouraged and inspired her to move ahead in life. Finally, Ankita’s hard work paid off and she became an IAS officer in 2018 securing an All India 14th rank.

IAS Ankita Choudhary is currently working as an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in Sonepat. She had Public Administration as her optional subject in the UPSC exam. Ankita is very active on Twitter and has about 24 thousand followers. Ankita said that by becoming an IAS officer, she feels she has paid true tribute to her mother.