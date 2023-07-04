Meet IAS Renu Raj Who Cracked UPSC Civil Services on First Attempt With AIR 2

UPSC or Union Public Service Commission civil services exam is one of the toughest exams in India and a woman has done the unthinkable. With just a few months of preparation, Renu Raj was able to crack it. The interesting thing about her story is that she was already pursuing a medical career when she decided to give a shot at UPSC. And with only a few months in hand, Renu was able to get an all-Indian 2nd rank in the exam and that too on her very first attempt. Let us know more about IAS Renu Raj.

Renu Raj hails from Kerala. Her schooling was done at St Teresa Higher Secondary School in Kottayam. Her father is a retired government employee and her mother is a housewife. After completing her school, she pursued medical studies at the Government Medical College, also in Kottayam. She started preparing for the UPSC exam in 2013, alongside her medical studies. In 2014, she cracked the exam on her first attempt securing a rank of two. This is an extremely rare feat to achieve.

In many interviews, Renu Raj talked about her desire to make an impact on society. Once she mentioned that the reason she chose to leave the medical profession is that as a doctor she would only be able to help 50 to 100 people but as an IAS she would get to help thousands of people. Back in 2015, Renu Raj’s father shared this with the media, “Had she remained a doctor, she could have helped only those patients who came to her. As an IAS officer, she can help lakhs of people."