Meet IAS Renu Raj Who Cracked UPSC Civil Services on First Attempt With AIR 2

Renu Raj was pursuing medical studies when started preparing for the UPSC in 2013.

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:29 IST

IAS Renu Raj is currently the District Collector of Alappuzha.
UPSC or Union Public Service Commission civil services exam is one of the toughest exams in India and a woman has done the unthinkable. With just a few months of preparation, Renu Raj was able to crack it. The interesting thing about her story is that she was already pursuing a medical career when she decided to give a shot at UPSC. And with only a few months in hand, Renu was able to get an all-Indian 2nd rank in the exam and that too on her very first attempt. Let us know more about IAS Renu Raj.

Renu Raj hails from Kerala. Her schooling was done at St Teresa Higher Secondary School in Kottayam. Her father is a retired government employee and her mother is a housewife. After completing her school, she pursued medical studies at the Government Medical College, also in Kottayam. She started preparing for the UPSC exam in 2013, alongside her medical studies. In 2014, she cracked the exam on her first attempt securing a rank of two. This is an extremely rare feat to achieve.

In many interviews, Renu Raj talked about her desire to make an impact on society. Once she mentioned that the reason she chose to leave the medical profession is that as a doctor she would only be able to help 50 to 100 people but as an IAS she would get to help thousands of people. Back in 2015, Renu Raj’s father shared this with the media, “Had she remained a doctor, she could have helped only those patients who came to her. As an IAS officer, she can help lakhs of people."

    • In an earlier interview, Renu Raj shared her thoughts on changing society, “I have no notion of changing the society overnight." She further said, “I can guarantee you one thing. Nobody will have to approach me for a second time if they have a genuine demand."

    Renu Raj is now married to Sriram Venkataraman who is also a UPSC rank holder, and currently, she is posted as the District Collector of Alappuzha in Kerala.

    first published: July 04, 2023, 12:52 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 13:29 IST
