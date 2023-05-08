Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
    Meet IAS Sanjitha Mohapatra, Who Never Lost Hope And Ranked 10th In 5th Attempt

    Meet IAS Sanjitha Mohapatra, Who Never Lost Hope And Ranked 10th In 5th Attempt

    She failed her fourth attempt but was successful in the prelims.

    Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

    Local News Desk

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 18:15 IST

    Delhi, India

    Sanjita joined SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant as a Trainee (Technical) in 2013.

    The Civil Services exam is a career milestone for every aspirant. However, it is not as easy as it seems to be. Often, aspirants lose hope after they fail to clear the exam and prefer to switch to normal jobs as an educator. But, there is a saying, “Don’t lose hope until you reach your desired goal". IAS Sanjitha Mohapatra did exactly that.

    Sanjitha Mohapatra was born in a small town Sundargarh and then moved to Rourkela, Odisha with her family. The officer was studious in her schooling days and had a great interest in her subjects.

    She completed her graduation in mechanical engineering from IIT Kanpur and then she decided to appear for UPSC Civil Services. But she failed in all three attempts. She couldn’t even clear her prelims at that time.

    After three attempts, Sanjita joined SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant as a Trainee (Technical) in 2013 and worked there as Assistant Manager until 2018. However, she didn’t lose hope and continued to prepare for the Civil Services.

    Amid this, she even got married to Biswaranjan Mundari, a manager at RBI in 2017. Following her marriage and with the support of her in-laws, Sanjitha decided to quit her government job and relocated to Mumbai and focus on the preparation for the exams.

    She again failed her fourth attempt but this time she cleared the prelims rounds. Still, with a lot of hope, she again began her preparation for her fifth attempt. This time she succeeded and cleared the UPSC CSE interview as well. In 2019, she secured an All India Rank 10 in the exam and was one of the toppers of UPSC CSE.

    During her preparation days, the IAS officer used to read newspapers, and went through NCERT books as her self-study course.

    She is currently posted as Assistant Collector in Dahanu, Maharashtra.

    first published: May 08, 2023, 18:15 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 18:15 IST
