Meet IAS Sonal Goel Who Got 13th Rank In UPSC On 2nd Attempt

IAS Sonal Goel was born in Panipat, Haryana and did her graduation from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 13:01 IST

Delhi, India

IAS Sonal Goel is currently posted as Resident Commissioner in Delhi's Tripura Bhawan.
IAS Sonal Goel is no less than a celebrity on social media. She recently went to meet the children living in a slum area to teach them the importance of education, and this is currently garnering everyone’s attention. So today, let’s take a look at the success story of IAS Sonal Goel. IAS Sonal Goel is often known as “Beauty with Brain". The 2008 batch IAS officer is currently posted as Resident Commissioner in Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi.

IAS Sonal Goel was born in Panipat, Haryana, and studied in Delhi. Sonal did her graduation from Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce. She decided to prepare for the UPSC civil services exam while studying CS. She also worked as a company secretary for a firm for some time where got information about the UPSC exam from a magazine and decided to appear in it.

Sonal Goel failed in her first attempt at the UPSC exam in 2006. In 2007, she changed her strategy and appeared for the exam again. In her second attempt, she cracked it and became an IAS officer with the 13th rank.

    • In a media interaction, Sonal said that she believes that two attempts are enough for the UPSC civil service examination. Failure on the first attempt makes you understand your mistakes, which can be rectified on the second attempt, she added.

    According to reports, she recently attended a special programme where she addressed the children in a slum area and answered their questions. She also clicked many photographs with them and also distributed chocolates. IAS Sonal Goyal gave the example of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to the children of the slum area and taught them to set goals and stay focused on them.

    About the Author

    Education and Careers Desk

    first published: July 13, 2023, 13:01 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 13:01 IST
