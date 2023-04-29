Meet IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh Who Secured 5th Rank In 2018

The success stories of Indian Administrative Service officers are often inspirational and fascinating. These individuals demonstrate an exceptional level of dedication, hard work and perseverance to achieve their goals and reach the top of their profession. From humble beginnings to becoming influential leaders and decision-makers, these officers overcome numerous challenges to make a positive impact on society. Similar is the success story of IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh.

A simple girl, who was born in Bhopal on March 28, 1996, has now become an IAS officer. She cleared the UPSC exam in 2018 with 5th rank. Apart from being an IAS officer, she is also a writer.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh’s father Jayant Deshmukh is an engineer in a private company and her mother Sunita Deshmukh works as a teacher in a private school. The IAS aspirant has studied at Carmel Convent School in Bhopal. She secured a 10 CGPA in Class 10 and 93 per cent marks in Class 12. After this, Srushti obtained an engineering degree and along with that, she also started preparing for the civil service exam.

Srishti had decided that her first attempt at the UPSC exam would be her last as well and she secured 5th rank in 2018. She was the female topper of her batch. Her mark sheet often goes viral on different social media platforms. Srishti had secured 895 marks in the UPSC Mains exam and 173 marks in the interview, totalling 1068.

IAS Srishti Jayant Deshmukh got married to the love of her life and batchmate IAS Dr Nagarjuna B Gowda. The IAS couple met during training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. They dated each other for about two and a half years before marriage and both of them got married on April 24, 2022. Their wedding photos also went viral often on different social media platforms.

Success stories like that of Srushti serve as a reminder that with the right mindset, attitude and efforts, anyone can achieve their dreams and aspirations.

