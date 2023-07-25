Meet IAS Tushar Singla Who Got AIR 86 In UPSC On 2nd Attempt

The Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Service Exam (UPSC CSE) is arguably the most difficult in the country. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the exam but a few of them crack it. Those who also clear CSE and become IAS, IRS, IFS and IPS officers serve the country in many ways. There are many success stories of various IAS officers who have inspired the aspirants to never give up spirit. Today, we check the success story of IAS officer Tushar Singla who cleared UPSC on his second attempt.

Tushar did his graduation in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi and his post-graduation in Public Administration from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He decided to appear for UPSC in 2013. In an interview, Tushar shared his preparation strategy for the exams. He said that he prepared in parts from May 2013 to November of the same year. Then from December 2013 to June 25, 2014, he did not study for the exam. “I came to Noida again on June 28, 2014, and prepared for November 2014. These last five months were the real preparation time for me," he added.

Tushar Singla, on his second attempt, got an All India Rank of 86 in UPSC. The IAS officer also shared his method and added that he attempted 85 questions in Paper I and 78 questions in Paper II. He further said that answers to questions are key to success in prelims and there is no ideal number of questions to be attempted.

The IAS officer also pointed out that he also attempted the answers to the questions he wasn’t sure of but he also discounted the improbable options, then used calculated guesswork for which of the remaining options could be correct.