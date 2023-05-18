Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, Who Failed 35 Exams Before Clearing Civil Services in 2021

The Civil Service Examination is one of the toughest exams to crack and all stories of aspirants who clear the UPSC are always inspiring. IAS officer Vijay Wardhan’s journey is the same and seems to perfectly fit the proverb, “Failure is not the opposite of success; it is a part of success". While certain individuals give up after one or two attempts, Haryana’s Vijay Wardhan did not give up. He failed multiple times in competitive exams, yet he despaired. Finally, he cracked the UPSC after failing 35 different exams.

According to reports, the continuous rejection did not demotivate him but helped him learn from his own mistakes. He got more motivated after every failed attempt. He was initially selected as an IPS officer in UPSC CSE but now he is training to become an IAS officer. Wardhan, who is a resident of Sirsa, Haryana, did his schooling in his hometown. After completing his schooling, he did B.Tech. in Electronics Engineering from Hisar.

Vijay Wardhan moved to Delhi after receiving his engineering degree to study for the UPSC. He attempted 30 competitive exams, including the Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC, and CGL, as part of his preparation but did not succeed in even one. He was disappointed but did not give up. In 2014, Wardhan took the UPSC examination for the first time and was unable to succeed. He made four consecutive attempts, one after the other but failed every time.

In the end, his hard work paid off in 2018. He managed to crack the UPSC with an All India Rank (AIR) of 104 and became an IPS. However, Vijay Wardhan was dissatisfied with his IPS position, and he again took the UPSC test and became an IAS in 2021.

In a recent media interaction, IAS Vijay Wardhan shared some valuable tips for civil service aspirants. He said that you are your own best teacher. Therefore, one ought to always have faith in their capacity while making decisions. He advised particularly senior applicants, “You can’t repeat the same process you’re following. You need to make some changes."