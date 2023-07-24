Meet 'Lady Singham' IPS Sakshi Verma Who Got 175th UPSC Rank

The post of Indian Police Service (IPS) is highly coveted among successful UPSC examination candidates, and for IPS officer Sakshi Verma, it became the platform where she excelled the most, bravely dismantling criminal networks on her own.

IPS Sakshi Verma, hailing from Punjab’s Rajpura region, succeeded in her fourth attempt at the UPSC civil services exam, securing the 175th rank. At the age of 28, she decided to join the IPS and became one of its youngest officers. Initially serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Shimla district, she later took on the role of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kullu, a bustling tourist destination in India.

Sakshi’s father SP Verma had been a great source of inspiration for her to pursue a career in the IPS since her school days. His encouragement led her to start preparing for UPSC after completing her college studies. During her preparation, she chose history as her optional subject for the civil services examination. With her dedication and her father’s support, she eventually fulfilled her dream and became an IPS officer.

Advertisement

During her tenure as the SSP of Shimla, IPS officer Sakshi Verma achieved a significant accomplishment by dismantling a major drug smuggling gang operating in the area. This criminal group was involved in circulating and selling the highly addictive substance known as ‘brown sugar’ throughout the district. Her efforts led to a breakthrough in curbing drug-related activities and maintaining law and order in the region.