Meet Laghima Tiwari Who Got AIR 19 In UPSC On 1st Attempt Without Coaching

Laghima Tiwari, an electronics and communication engineering graduate from Delhi Technological University, achieved a remarkable feat by securing All India Rank 19 in the UPSC CSE 2022 on her first attempt. She hails from the Alwar district of Rajasthan but has spent her formative years in Delhi.

Recently, in a candid conversation with Indian Masterminds, Laghima expressed her astonishment at the unexpected success. She confessed that she had never imagined cracking the UPSC on her first attempt. “It’s a happy news, my parents also got emotional. More than that, I am now relieved that I don’t have to give the upcoming prelims examination," Laghima said.

She believes consistency is the key to success. Sharing her advice, Laghima said, “Even if aspirants study for fewer hours but maintain a daily, consistent effort, they will undeniably achieve the best results. On the contrary, studying for 10-12 hours a day and not studying at all the next day is a bad idea." She advises that although it may seem monotonous, it will yield positive results in the long run.

Advertisement

Completing her graduation in 2021, Laghima started preparing for the UPSC. Over the course of one year, she studied thoroughly and compiled her strategies by gathering insights from toppers’ interviews on YouTube. She said, “I took one year for preparation, wherein I covered all the static portions, basic GS and current affairs and today I am here."

With a biology background from Classes 9 to 12, Laghima chose anthropology as her optional subject for the UPSC Mains exam. She cleared the exam on the first attempt without any coaching, relying solely on test series and self-study.

Speaking to the media, Laghima credited her success to her parents and acknowledged being the first in her family to pursue a career in civil services. She highlighted the significance of having a clear mindset right from the beginning, which helped her to concentrate entirely on her exam preparation.