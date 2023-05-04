Meet Manoj Kumar Sharma, Who Failed Class 12 And Still Became An IPS Officer

There is a common belief that IAS-IPS officers are generally academically inclined from an early age. However, we have now come across the story of an IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma who had no interest in academics. Moreover, his family was struggling financially. Despite facing numerous obstacles, he eventually succeeded in becoming an IPS officer. Every year, the Union Public Services Examination (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Exam, which is considered one of the most challenging exams to pass. It is rare for candidates to succeed in their first attempt, with some completing the written exam but failing the interview, while others pass both on their first try. A few candidates refuse to abandon their aspirations of passing the exam, even after attempting it multiple times.

Manoj Kumar Sharma is one such individual who passed the UPSC exam on his fourth attempt. Despite receiving a third division in his 9th and 10th grades and failing all subjects except for Hindi in the 12th grade, Sharma never gave up on his dreams. Author Anurag Pathak has written a biography titled “Twelfth Fail" about Sharma’s life.

Growing up in poverty and even spending nights on the road with beggars, Sharma faced many obstacles in his life. He worked at a library in Delhi, and this turned out to be the right decision for him. He read books about various famous writers, from Maxim Gorky and Abraham Lincoln to Muktibodh, which helped him understand the meaning and purpose of life.

He made three unsuccessful attempts at passing the UPSC exam before finally succeeding on his fourth try. He joined the Maharashtra cadre as an IPS in 2005 and is currently serving as the Additional Commissioner of the West Region in Mumbai.

Shraddha Joshi, who was Sharma’s classmate during their childhood, is now his wife and has been a valuable source of support in his journey to passing the UPSC exam. They both first met when they were in Class 12 and although he was initially hesitant to confess his love, he later proposed to her, and they got married.

