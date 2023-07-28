Meet Nara Bhuvaneswar Babu, The Aerospace Engineer Who Cracked IFS On 6th Attempt

Cracking competitive exams in India, where there are hundreds of thousands of candidates, is a strenuous task. Succeeding in these exams is always a tale of inspiration for the other aspirants. Those who can’t succeed also have tips for the aspirants to learn from their shortcomings. Today, let’s take a look at the inspiring journey of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Nara Bhuvaneswar Babu, who works as an aerospace engineer.

As per reports, he had cleared the prelims exam for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Computer Science Engineering 7 times but failed to get through the mains exam 6 times. During his 7th attempt at the UPSC CSE, he also tried to attempt the IFS exam for the second time. Finally, he was able to clear the IFS 2022 exam, even though he couldn’t make it through the UPSC CSE mains. Bhuvaneswar had no backup plans, in case he could not succeed in his UPSC or the IFS exams. He had to go through a lot of stress as well during all these years, but he stood firm on his dream and continued with his efforts. This space articulates his journey, regarding his preparation for the UPSC exams.