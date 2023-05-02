Meet Ritika Jindal, IAS Officer Who Got 88th Rank In 2nd Attempt Against All Odds

The UPSC Civil Services is considered to be one of the toughest examinations in India. You need to devote all your attention and concentration to qualify for the test, putting in hours of work and sometimes even staying away from your families in hostels. The circumstances become tougher if you have to prepare for UPSC examinations with underlying personal problems. IAS officer Ritika Jindal’s inspirational story of struggle, leading to success will definitely leave a mark on you. Let’s delve into the story of Ritika who made not only her parents but India proud.

Ritika Jindal hails from Punjab’s Moga City. She excelled in her studies during her school years. In her CBSE 12th Board exams, Ritika achieved the highest score in all of North India. After finishing grade 12, Ritika enrolled at Sri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi. She received a percentage of 95 on her graduation exam bagging the third rank in her college.

Unfortunately, during her UPSC preparation, Ritika’s father got diagnosed with oral cancer. But instead of breaking down, she continued pursuing her studies while also taking care of her dad at the hospital. Not long after, Ritika’s father was once again diagnosed with lung cancer. Being a braveheart, Ritika neither lost focus nor her hope and carried on her exam preparation, while tending to her ailing father.

Ritika started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services during the third year of her graduation. Although she failed on her first try, Ritika succeeded in both the Preliminary and Main exams that year.

In her second attempt in 2019, Ritika finally emerged with flying colours. At just 22 years, she achieved the feat, scoring the 88th rank. Speaking about her father’s deteriorating health condition at that time, Ritika in an interview said, “Seeing my father fighting for life gave me a lot of strength and I worked hard for the exam."

When the Himachal Pradesh government transferred 16 IAS Officers as per the transfer list, the authorities asked Ritika whether she was willing to get posted in Chamba’s Pangi, which is a fairly remote and isolated location. Ritika, who by then witnessed several ups and downs in life, agreed to take up the challenging task. She will now serve as the Resident Commissioner in Pangi.

