Meet Safin Hasan, The IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC Against All Odds At 22

We often hear success stories of UPSC aspirants which inspire us. One such story is that of IPS Safin Hasan. He is the son of a labourer, who qualified for the UPSC Civil Service Exams in 2018 with an All-India Rank of 570. The achievement made him the youngest IPS officer at the age of 22. To get here, Safin had to overcome significant obstacles. Safin experienced several difficulties growing up because his family had a financial shortage. According to reports, his mother used to teach her son till class 10, while his father carried bricks during the day and worked at night as well to earn a living. Safin even met with a tragic accident on a crucial day of his life. Read on to know how he fought past it and emerged victorious.

Safin Hasan was born on July 21, 1995. He completed his schooling in Gujarat’s Kanodar village. The school had waived the fees for his 11th and 12th classes because of his family’s dire financial situation. When he enrolled in an engineering institution, Safin’s relatives helped him with the tuition fees. Safin was gravely injured in an accident while he was going to give the UPSC Exam in 2017. He nonetheless attended the examination. He was later admitted to the hospital with severe injuries, for which he even had to have several operations and physiotherapy sessions. Safin’s efforts and determination paid off and he secured an All-India Rank (AIR) of 570 in 2018. He then went on to acquire the position of Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Jamnagar district of India on December 23, 2019.

In an earlier interview with a news portal, Safin Hasan revealed that he got his inspiration from his District Magistrate, who once paid a visit to his school. Safin decided to become an IAS officer after that particular meeting. He had also achieved a 34th Rank in the Gujarat PSC exam, after which he got the post of District Registrar. Despite this, he persisted in studying for the UPSC exams in hopes of becoming an IPS officer.