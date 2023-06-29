Meet Saksham Goel Who Got AIR 27 On 1st UPSC First Attempt

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the highly challenging Civil Services exam, widely regarded as the toughest exam in India. Today, let’s take a look at an inspiring story about a remarkable candidate who, at the age of 21, successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam on his very first attempt. This exceptional achievement granted him the prestigious rank of an IAS officer as he got AIR 27.

Saksham Goel accomplished this remarkable feat without the assistance of any coaching. It is widely acknowledged that cracking this rigorous exam typically demands extensive effort, even from the most brilliant minds.

Hailing from Agra, Saksham Goel completed his secondary education by passing Class 10 before relocating to Delhi in 2015. He continued his studies and successfully completed Class 12 at Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj.

Following his schooling, Goel pursued his graduation in Economics and Political Science from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. It was during his college years that he started his preparation for the UPSC examination.

During the one-year gap following college, Saksham Goel dedicated his time to studying political science and economics while maintaining a study routine of around six to seven hours per day. Despite the rigorous preparation, he found time to indulge in his favourite game, football, which served as a stress reliever. Additionally, Goel has a fondness for reading books written by journalists.

While he opted for online courses to supplement his self-study, he approached the 35-minute interview for the UPSC examination with remarkable composure, stating that he did not feel nervous during the process. His focused preparation and calm demeanour likely contributed to his success.