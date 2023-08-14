Meet Sonia Meena, The IAS Officer Famous For Her Fearless Administration

Sonia Meena is among the participants who have cleared the UPSC civil service examinations in their initial attempt. She became an IAS officer from the 2013 batch. She is currently residing and working in Madhya Pradesh. Before this, Sonia was the Assistant District Magistrate of Umaria District. She also resided as the Sub Divisional Magistrate ( SDM) in Rajnagar of Chhatarpur. Sonia Meena secured an All India 36th Rank in the UPC CSE examination. She is famous for her courage and fearless administration. In February 2017, she seized the Bundela Sand automobiles from Chhatarpur’s mining mafia, Arjun Singh. During this time, her safety was heightened and it reached its peak when she was appointed as the SDM. These things did not scare her or distracted her from doing her duty. She actively worked against the mining mafias during her tenure.

Sonia Meena is quite active on social media. She often motivates the IAS aspirants in achieving their dreams. Sonia believes that there is no substitute for hard work in life. She stresses the importance of being optimistic and believes that it paves the way to success. In an interview with UPSC Paathshala – a media portal for UPSC news, Sonia Meena says that perseverance is extremely important for all three stages of the UPSC exam. “Focus and time management are extremely necessary for UPSC aspirants. One should commit themselves to the service of this nation", adds Sonia Meena.

Sonia is filled with determination and passion, with which she has been able to achieve her goals. Aspirants take inspiration from her and prepare for the competitive exams. “To prepare better for the exam, candidates should make a suitable timetable for their studies. It should be a good mixture of rest, studies and exposure to society. You should focus on the basic concepts and make notes while studying. Reading the newspaper is a must activity for UPSC aspirants," Sonia added in the interview.