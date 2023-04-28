Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » Meet Sonu Sen, The Vertically Challenged Man, Who Became Village Development Officer

Meet Sonu Sen, The Vertically Challenged Man, Who Became Village Development Officer

Sonu Sen's mother died of cancer when he was only 17 years old and his father had died earlier.

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 13:12 IST

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 13:12 IST

Delhi, India

Sonu was also a college topper.
The saying goes that a person’s stature is not determined by their height but by their abilities. This sentiment certainly rings true for Sonu Sen, who, despite losing his parents at a young age, persevered and secured a role as a Village Development Officer. In this article, we’ll explore the inspiring success story of Sonu Sen, who, at a height of just three feet, has achieved significant recognition. By working diligently towards his goals, 28-year-old Sonu has become an inspiration. Even during difficult times, Sonu’s maternal uncle and aunt played an instrumental role in his upbringing and provided him with the support he needed to succeed.

Sonu’s mother died of cancer when he was only 17 years old and his father had died earlier. But he did not lose courage even in such difficult circumstances and continued to chase his dreams. To get a government job, Sonu used to study for 8 hours a day. Sonu’s message to the youth is that perseverance is the key to success. He believes that one should never lose hope and give up on their dreams in life. According to him, if you keep struggling and put in effort toward your goals, you will eventually achieve success and reach your destination.

Despite facing a difficult situation during his schooling when he lost both his parents in the 11th standard, Sonu Sen did not give up. He worked in many shops for a while, but with the help of his maternal uncle and aunt, he persevered and managed to become the college topper. Sonu has set his eyes on becoming a Member of Parliament in the future, and he is determined to continue working hard towards achieving his dream.

Let us tell you that a Village Development Officer (VDO) is a government official who is responsible for overseeing the development and welfare of villages in their assigned district or area. The main objective of a VDO is to ensure that the villages in their jurisdiction are progressing and developing at a sustainable rate.

The role of a VDO involves a variety of tasks, including conducting surveys and identifying the needs of the village community, organising and implementing programs related to agriculture, livestock, health, education, and sanitation, and monitoring the progress of various developmental projects.

first published: April 28, 2023, 13:12 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 13:12 IST
