Meet The 14-year-old Kairan Quazi Hired By Elon Musk's SpaceX

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has hired a 14-year-old to join its Starlink engineering team. Kairan Quazi passed the ‘technically demanding, enjoyable’ interview procedure before graduating from Santa Clara University’s School of Engineering. He will soon make history as the college’s youngest graduate before taking on the role of SpaceX’s youngest employee.

In a LinkedIn post last week, he wrote, “Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability."

Earlier this year, the 14-year-old posted on social media that he was preparing for a ‘major’ job interview. He later shared a screenshot of his SpaceX job acceptance letter. Quazi will go to Washington State with his mother after completing his bachelor’s degree.

According to Quazi’s LinkedIn bio, his demeanour is “fun, fearless, and driven by an intense intellectual curiosity." His vibrant personality had surfaced only a few months after birth, and by the age of 2, he was speaking in full words.

His first day of preschool occurred during the Arab Spring upheaval and was commemorated with a sort of protest march. According to reports, his mother Julia revealed, “He got up and declared that school was boring. And then, he got all of his friends in the classroom to start marching, chanting: Free Egypt, democracy now. He was 2. We were dumbfounded."