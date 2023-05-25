Meet The Delhi Police Head Constable Who Got 667 Rank In UPSC In 8th Attempt

Delhi Police Head Constable Ram Bhajan Kumar has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The 34-year-old is posted at the cyber cell of South West District in the national capital and has secured the 667th rank in his eighth attempt. Ram Bhajan is among the 933 candidates who cleared the Civil Services Examination 2022. According to the UPSC, this year 613 men and 320 women have cleared the exam.

Delhi Police extended wishes on Twitter. “Delhi Police family extends heartiest congratulations to Head Constable Ram Bhajan of Cyber Cell, South West District for securing 667th rank in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022. Your hard work, perseverance, grit and dedication has paid off," the caption of the tweet read.

Advertisement

Speaking with PTI, Ram Bhajan Kumar said that it is a dream come true for him and since he belonged to the OBC category, he is eligible for nine attempts and this one was his second last chance. He also shared that he is appearing for the preliminary exams to be held on May 28 to improve his rank in his last attempt. He further said that he was preparing with a positive mindset that if he was able to clear, well and good, or else he would strive harder to achieve success and live his dream.

“I did not have anything to lose and I come from a village in Rajasthan where my father was a labourer," he added. Kumar also said that he has seen all the struggles his family has gone through to educate them and meet their daily needs. “We never lost hope then and so, when I had an opportunity in hand, I thought I would utilise it to my best," he shared.

Advertisement

Kumar also shared that he preferred to stay near his place of duty so that he could save travel time after his shift. For his preparation, he managed to give at least six hours every day for his study. He even bought the study materials from Mukherjee Nagar. When the exam dates would be near, he would take a month-long leave and devote nearly 16 hours to his preparations.

He also revealed that initially, it was difficult to get a long leave but when his seniors got to know about his UPSC preparation and had got decent marks in the previous attempts, they motivated him and sanctioned his leave.

Kumar joined Delhi Police in 2009 as a constable and was first posted at Vijay Ghat in CP reserve and then he was transferred to the Shahbad Dairy Police Station.