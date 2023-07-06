Meet The Karnataka Maths Teacher Who Spends Rs 12,000 Monthly To Help Students Reach School

Education is the fundamental right of everyone but the unexpected adversities in India often result in the lack of education for some people. The financial, societal and lack of academic institutions are some of the many reasons that take students farther from education for a major part of their life. In such situations, if someone finds the solution, then it may change the life of not one but many families. Reflecting the same, a maths teacher in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka helped more than 80 students in getting access to education by providing them with a means of transportation to school.

The attendance of students has more than doubled at Addagal Government High School in Mandikal Hobli of Chikaballapur district of Karnataka, all thanks to the Maths teacher of that school. Three years ago, the student’s strength in the school was 50. This led to the survey conducted by the teachers of the school in neighbouring villages which found that due to lack of transportation, the students are not enrolled in their schools. There was no public transport available from the villages like Bandahalli, Pillagundlahalli, Shettygere, and others to Addagal.

The Maths teacher of the Addagal Government High School saw this problem and took responsibility for the transportation for students. Initially, he arranged an auto rikshaw to pick up and drop off students but later he arranged a big tempo as the numbers of the students rose. He spends Rs 12,000 every month to provide this facility to almost 40 students.