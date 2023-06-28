Meet The UCO Bank Probationary Officer Who Cracked UPSC CSE With AIR 3

UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in the world. Very few qualify it with a top 10 rank. However, Rajasthan’s Stuti Charan became an IAS officer after clearing the UPSC exam and securing the third rank. As per reports, Stuti Charan always wanted to do something for the betterment of society. Stuti Charan realized her dreams in 2012 when she cleared the UPSC exam. Earlier, Stuti Charan worked as Probationary Officer at UCO Bank before becoming an IAS officer.

Stuti Charan is a resident of a village named Khari Kalla in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Ram Karan Bareth, the father of IAS Stuti Charan, is employed by the Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation as a deputy director, whereas Suman, her mother, is a Hindi lecturer. Stuti’s sister, Niti, is a dentist. His father was also an IAS officer of the 1974 batch.

Stuti’s always dreamed of doing something for the benefit of society. To make this a reality, she started preparing and secured the All India 3rd rank on her third attempt.

Stuti Charan completed her schooling at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (Hurda), Bhilwara. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Lachoo Memorial College of Science and Technology and later did her postgraduate diploma in personnel and marketing management from IIPM, New Delhi.

“I grew up with the expectation since my childhood to see myself as an IAS, which groomed me and never let me down from the goal to become an IAS," said Stuti in a media interaction. “Every Success story is an inspiration, and I get motivated by each topper whom I read."