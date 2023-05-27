Meet Uma Harathi N, Who Secured 3rd Rank In UPSC 2022

Uma Harathi N, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and the daughter of Telangana’s Narayanpet Superintendent of Police (SP) N Venkateshwarlu, has got the third highest all-India rank in the Civil Service Examination for the year 2022. On Tuesday, May 23, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results. This year, women took the top four positions in the exam. Ishita Kishore took first place, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi, and Smriti Mishra in second, third, and fourth place, respectively. Last year too, women candidates got the top three spots in the UPSC CSE tests.

Uma Harathi, from Telangana’s Nalgonda district, holds a Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad. In the CSE exam, she chose anthropology as an optional subject.

According to reports, Uma Harathi said, “I could not have achieved this without the support of my parents. UPSC preparation is exhaustive. I request parents to be supportive of their children." She also stated that she is interested in education and women’s empowerment.

“Have faith in yourself, comprehend the exam, develop your own strategy, and own up to your setbacks, failures, and everything else. So, even if you don’t pass the exam, you’ll be a better person and more prepared to face the world," she added.

Sharing her UPSC journey, Uma said, “This is my fifth attempt and second interview, so it has been a long process. It was not easy. In fact, it was quite challenging but I tried to learn from my mistakes."

Uma Harathi and her father were heaped with praise by Rema Rajeshwari Ramaswamy, the Ramagundam Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate on Uma’s success. The results of the UPSC CSE preliminary examination, which was held on June 5, 2022, were made public on June 22, 2022. According to the department’s official announcement, the Commission nominated 933 individuals (613 males and 320 women) for appointment to various services.