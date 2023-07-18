Meet UPSC Toppers Who Rose Above Disability And Poverty To Achieve Their Dreams

From overcoming disabilities to defying poverty, Swapnil Panwar, Samyak Jain, and Ayushi are shining examples of determination and success in the highly competitive UPSC civil services exam. Their remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration to aspirants across the nation.

Samyak Jain, a visually impaired candidate, secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 7 in the UPSC exam. Despite facing challenges, Samyak remained undeterred and believed in the power of leading by example. With the support of his mother and friend, he overcame obstacles and diligently prepared for the exam using digital books. Samyak’s perseverance and hard work paid off, proving that determination knows no bounds.

Ayushi, another visually impaired candidate, achieved a remarkable feat by securing AIR 48 in the UPSC exam. With a track record of academic excellence throughout her school and college years, Ayushi’s success comes as no surprise. Before her selection in the civil services, she topped the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and worked as a history teacher. Ayushi’s unwavering dedication and consistent academic performance are testaments to her extraordinary capabilities.

Advertisement

Swapnil Pawar, hailing from Nashik and the son of an auto-rickshaw driver, achieved an impressive All India Rank of 418 in his second attempt at the UPSC exam. Inspired by his childhood dream of becoming an officer, Swapnil debunked the myth that relentless studying is the sole path to success. Instead, he maintained a balanced approach, dedicating four to five hours a day to his studies. Swapnil’s remarkable achievement showcases that quality over quantity and strategic preparation can lead to triumph.