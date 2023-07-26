Meet Vaishnavi Shrivastava, The 9-Year-Old ‘Google Girl’, Who Passed The CCC Exam

Age is just a number. This phrase can be used for elderly people, who achieve something that is usually thought to be attainable only at a young age. Vaishnavi Srivastava’s case is the exact opposite. Hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, this nine-year-old has created history by passing the Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) exam at such a young age. Not only has she passed the exam, but she completed the 90-minute duration exam in just 50 minutes. Vaishnavi Srivastava, who is now known as the Google girl, is a resident of Husenabad Nagar locality. Her father Anurag Srivastava is an advocate in the civil court. Right from primary school, Vaishnavi showed signs of having a terrific memory, being able to remember things easily.

Recognising her talent, her parents began to feed her with as much knowledge as they could, making her memorise the names of different countries, foreign politicians and personalities and more. Her telephonic memory allowed her to memorise and remember everything and that has earned her the moniker ‘Google Girl’ of Jaunpur.