Meet Vani Gupta Who Got AIR 91 In JEE Advanced 2023

Vani Gupta who secured all India rank 91 in JEE Advanced 2023 and secured the second position among girls wishes to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT Delhi. Her inspiration is her father who himself is an IIT Roorkee alumnus and her brother who also graduated recently from IIT Delhi after pursuing electrical engineering. Vani is a student of Apeejay School, Noida and has scored 97.8% in her CBSE board exams.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Vani shared that as a child she always had an interest in Mathematics, so PCM was the clear choice for her after Class 11 and she also had a keen interest in technology since Class 6. “I enjoy programming and coding and know the computer language Python. Due to my family, I knew about IITs and therefore, I always wanted to study in one of them," she said.

Vani called her father and brother her biggest inspirations. She even credited her brother for guiding her a lot while she was preparing for IIT from making notes to organising everything.

Keeping her dreams high, Vani said that she wants to invent something very futuristic like an Apple VR headset and develop something that would help to solve problems and improve the daily lives of people.