Yamuna Chakradhari, from Durg, Chhattisgarh, has achieved an extraordinary feat by cracking the highly competitive NEET examination. Despite working tirelessly for six hours a day making bricks to support her family, Yamuna’s perseverance and dedication have propelled her to success.

Coming from a financially challenged background, Yamuna’s family relied on their work at a brick kiln for their livelihood. Undeterred by the demanding circumstances, Yamuna managed to balance her studies alongside her rigorous work schedule.

Through self-study and unwavering determination, Yamuna’s hard work paid off as she scored an impressive 516 out of 720 in the NEET examination. Her remarkable achievement secured her the All India rank of 93,683 and a commendable rank in the OBC category at 42,684. Yamuna’s aspirations extend beyond MBBS, as she envisions pursuing MD to serve her community and make a positive impact as a doctor.

Yamuna’s extraordinary accomplishment has brought immense joy and pride to her family. Her father, Baijnath Chakradhari, expresses his delight and vows to provide a better life and quality education for his children, Yamuna, Deepak, Yukti, and Vandana. Even though Yamuna’s mother, Kusum, hasn’t had the opportunity to receive a formal education, she understands the significance of her daughter’s success and shares in the family’s joy.

Yamuna acknowledges the support she received from Dr Ashwani Chandrakar, a doctor from Utai, who aided her during her journey. Inspired by this experience, Yamuna harbours a strong desire to become a doctor herself and serve her community.