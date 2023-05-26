MBOSE Meghalaya 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared: How to Check Online, via Digilocker

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura has announced the results of the class 10th and 12th Arts stream today, May 26, 2023 on the official website. Students can check and download their results on the official websites - mbose.in or megresults.nic.in. To check results, candidates have to use the required login credentials such as the roll number in the result login window to get their results.

In the Meghalaya 12th Arts Result 2023, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 85.72 per cent. The pass percentage for girls is 88.40 per cent, while for boys, it is 81.55 per cent.

Also read | MBoSE Meghalaya HSSLC Commerce Students Achieve Top Rank by Learning From YouTube

Advertisement

The MBOSE SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) 10th Exams were conducted from March 3 to March 17, 2023. Similarly, the HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Arts 12th Exams 2023 were held between March 3, 2023, and March 30, 2023.

MEGHALAYA BOARD RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit mbose.in, the official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education.

Step 2: Navigate the link to check Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) Meghalaya Board results on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the respective link. This will take you to a new window on your device.

Step 4: Enter credentials such as your roll number, school code and other relevant details as mentioned on the admit card

Step 5: Click on the submit option to access the Meghalaya board Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) result

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the Meghalaya board Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) exam result for future records.

Advertisement

MEGHALAYA RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Play Store or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Advertisement

Step 5: Now, click on the Meghalaya board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of MBOSE SSLC/ HSSLC Arts exam result 2023

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar card number and the result will appear on your screen.

Last year, around 57,371 students appeared for the class 10th board exams and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 56.96 per cent. Whereas, for the class 12th Arts stream, approximately 27,739 students had given the exams with the pass percentage of 81.17 per cent.