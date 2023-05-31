Meghalaya Board To Adopt CBSE Syllabus For Three Subjects In Class 11, 12

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has recently revealed its decision to adopt the CBSE syllabus for Class 11 and Class 12 students in three subjects. The board has also recommended the usage of CBSE and NCERT textbooks for students in these classes. Physical education, sociology and psychology are the subjects that will now follow the CBSE curriculum.

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE), at its 141st board meeting, made the crucial decision to adopt the CBSE curriculum. As a result, all students who have registered for the MBOSE exam in 2024 will now have the option to download the CBSE and NCERT textbooks. These textbooks can be accessed from the official websites of CBSE at cbse.nic.in, CBSE academics-cbseacademic.nic.in, and NCERT at ncert.nic.in. This move aims to provide students with the necessary resources to align with the new curriculum.

The implementation of the revised syllabus for Class 11 is scheduled to commence in the academic year 2023-2024, while the updated syllabus for Class 12 will be introduced in the subsequent academic year of 2024-2025.

“This is for information of all concerned that due to the non-availability of old edition textbooks and in pursuance of the decision taken in the 141st Board Meeting the Board is pleased to inform all concerned that the latest CBSE syllabus and NCERT/CBSE Textbooks will be followed for Class XI w.e.f. 2023-24 academic session and Class XII w.e.f. 2024-25 academic session in the following subjects: Physical Education, Psychology, and Sociology. All concerned are requested to download the latest syllabus from www.cbse.nic.in," the official notice reads.

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has recommended specific CBSE and NCERT textbooks for Class 11 and 12 students.

For Class 11, students are advised to download the following textbooks:

Physical education published by CBSE

Psychology published by NCERT

Introducing sociology published by NCERT

Understanding society published by NCERT

For Class 12, the recommended textbooks are:

Physical education published by CBSE

Psychology published by NCERT

Indian society published by NCERT

NCERT publication on social change and development in India

It is important for all MBOSE Class 11 and 12 students to note that the existing syllabus and textbooks will continue to be used for other subjects until further notice is issued.