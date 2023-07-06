Mental Ordeal To IAS Success, Aditya Pandey's Inspiring Journey

The story of the 2017 release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is known to many. The film became very popular among the youth especially because of its storyline. Actor Rajkumar Rao played the role of Satyendra Mishra (Sattu), who becomes an IAS officer after passing the civil service exam after his marriage breaks up with Kriti Kharbanda’s character Aarti Shukla. Recently, it has come to light that there are many people like Sattu around us as well.

Step into the captivating story of Aditya Pandey, a resident of Patna, the capital of Bihar, whose path to success will undoubtedly captivate your imagination. Despite facing personal setbacks, Aditya’s determination and resilience led him to forge a new direction in life, setting his sights on a career in the government sector through the UPSC exam.

Advertisement

Born in the quaint village of Vishunpur Pakri in Patna, Bihar, Aditya Pandey pursued his education at Kendriya Vidyalaya Kankarbagh until the 12th grade. During the 10th grade, he experienced a heart-wrenching breakup with his girlfriend, which left him devastated. However, instead of allowing this setback to ruin his life, Aditya made a conscious decision to channel his energies towards a new goal - preparing for a government job after passing the UPSC exam.

Despite earning a degree in Electronics and Communication from LPU in Punjab, Aditya realized that his true passion did not lie in engineering. Fuelled by his desire for personal growth, he pursued an MBA from IIT Roorkee in 2018. It was during his stint at ICICI Bank that he gained valuable insights into the corporate world, further shaping his aspirations.

In January 2020, Aditya made a life-changing decision to leave his banking job and fully devote himself to preparing for the UPSC exam. Although his journey was not without obstacles, Aditya’s unwavering commitment and perseverance pushed him forward. Despite failing the UPSC exam thrice, he refused to be deterred. With Philosophy as his optional subject, he fell tantalizingly short of passing the UPSC Result 2021 by a mere 2.5 marks. Undeterred by the setback, he poured his heart and soul into his preparations for the subsequent attempt.

The culmination of Aditya’s hard work and determination came to fruition when he secured an impressive rank of 48th in the UPSC Result 2022. His remarkable achievement not only stands as a testament to his personal growth but also serves as an inspiration to countless individuals who face adversities on their journeys.