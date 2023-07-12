MGKVP Entrance Exam 2023 Admit Card Released at mgkvp.ac.in, How to Download

The UG and PG entrance examination admit cards for Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP) have been released. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website — mgkvp.ac.in. To access the admit card, applicants need to enter their application number and date of birth. The MGKVP entrance test for the 2023-24 academic year is scheduled to take place from July 15 to 19.

The exam will be conducted in three shifts — the first from 8 AM to 10 AM, the second from 12 PM to 2 PM, and the third from 3 PM to 5 PM. This applies to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The entrance examination will be conducted offline, and candidates will have a time limit of two hours to complete their exams.

Advertisement

MGKVP Entrance Exam Admit Card 2023: How to Download

To access the admit card for the MGKVP entrance exam in 2023, follow the steps given below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website — mgkvp.ac.in.

STEP 2: Navigate to the homepage and locate the “Admission" tab.

STEP 3: Click on the admit card link to continue.

STEP 4: Enter your login credentials to access the admit card.

STEP 5: The admit card for MGKVP 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 6: Download the admit card and take a print out of it.

MGKVP Admit Card 2023: Details Mentioned