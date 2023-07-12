Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
MGKVP Entrance Exam 2023 Admit Card Released at mgkvp.ac.in, How to Download

The MGKVP entrance test for the 2023-24 academic year is scheduled to take place from July 15 to 19 and the admit cards can be downloaded at mgkvp.ac.in

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 14:57 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

MGKVP entrance exam 2023 admit cards available at mgkvp.ac.in (Representative image)
MGKVP entrance exam 2023 admit cards available at mgkvp.ac.in (Representative image)

The UG and PG entrance examination admit cards for Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP) have been released. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website — mgkvp.ac.in. To access the admit card, applicants need to enter their application number and date of birth. The MGKVP entrance test for the 2023-24 academic year is scheduled to take place from July 15 to 19.

The exam will be conducted in three shifts — the first from 8 AM to 10 AM, the second from 12 PM to 2 PM, and the third from 3 PM to 5 PM. This applies to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The entrance examination will be conducted offline, and candidates will have a time limit of two hours to complete their exams.

MGKVP Entrance Exam Admit Card 2023: How to Download

To access the admit card for the MGKVP entrance exam in 2023, follow the steps given below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website — mgkvp.ac.in.

STEP 2: Navigate to the homepage and locate the “Admission" tab.

STEP 3: Click on the admit card link to continue.

STEP 4: Enter your login credentials to access the admit card.

STEP 5: The admit card for MGKVP 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 6: Download the admit card and take a print out of it.

MGKVP Admit Card 2023: Details Mentioned

    • The MGKVP 2023 admit card will include information like the candidate’s name and category, roll number, exam name, course name, test centre address, reporting time, signature and photograph of the candidate, and duration of the examination. Candidates must cross-check all the information beforehand.

    In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the officials as soon as possible. Any discrepancies found on the MGKVP admit card 2023 may result in the cancellation of the MGKVP admission. It is to be noted that students appearing for the exam must carry their MGKVP admit card and valid ID proof to the designated exam centre.

